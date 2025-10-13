More deaths in N1 Limpopo bus crash

Among those reportedly killed in the crash was a 10-month-old baby.

The death toll in a horror bus crash on the N1 near Musina has risen to 42.

This was confirmed by the Limpopo provincial government on Monday.

The bus was reportedly travelling from Gqeberha to Harare, Zimbabwe and Malawi. It approached rugged mountain pass when it veered off the road and down an embankment. The crash, which occurred on Sunday evening, closed the N1 for several hours.

Officials visit the scene

President Cyril Ramaphosa was among those who offered their condolences to the families of those who died.

According to the Limpopo Review, Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Violet Mathye, visited the scene on Sunday evening as authorities investigate the cause of the crash.

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba is set to visit the scene on Monday morning to meet the multi-disciplinary team who have attended to the scene.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy. Losing so many lives in one incident is painful beyond words. On behalf of the Limpopo Provincial Government, we extend our deepest condolences to the affected families, including those in Zimbabwe and Malawi. We wish a full and speedy recovery to all survivors. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time,” said Ramathuba.

She and other MECs will also visit various hospitals where those who are injured are being attended to.

Working with Zimbabwe and Malawi officials

The Premier’s office is working closely with the Department of Transport and Community Safety, the Department of Health, and Disaster Management teams to coordinate support, the provincial government said.

Psychosocial services are also being offered to survivors, and liaison is underway with consular services from Zimbabwe and Malawi to assist affected families.

