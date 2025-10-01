KZN transport dept launches urgent truck operation on N3 after spike in fatal accidents

New traffic officers deployed to weighbridges as MEC Duma tackles overloaded vehicles and undocumented foreign drivers.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport has launched an urgent operation targeting trucks and undocumented foreign nationals along the N3 highway following a surge in fatal accidents.

MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, announced the operation on Tuesday.

“On the first day of Transport Month, we have decided to monitor the vehicle weighing activities in various weighbridges along the N3,” Duma said.

Spike in truck-related fatalities

Duma confirmed that the province has recorded a significant increase in deaths and severe injuries from horrific truck accidents in recent months.

“Most shocking is the disappearance of truck drivers of overloaded trucks,” he said.

Authorities have also discovered regulatory violations among foreign drivers.

“We have also picked up that some foreign national truck drivers do not have the necessary permits,” Duma added.

Fresh graduates join operation

A total of 177 traffic officers who graduated on Monday have been deployed to assist.

“They will be involved in some of the operations that will involve assessing and monitoring truck activities in weighbridges,” Duma said.

The newly qualified officers will work alongside the department’s existing Road Traffic Inspectorate team.

“They will augment various operations undertaken by our highly efficient and dedicated team from the Road Traffic Inspectorate,” he said.

Overloading remains major concern

Statistics from recent months reveal the scale of the problem.

Duma said the department weighed 207 891 vehicles at KwaZulu-Natal weighbridges, with 48 973 vehicles, which represents 23.6%, found to be overloaded.

A further 5 842 vehicles, or 2.8% of those weighed, were classified as chargeable offences.

