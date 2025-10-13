My life is in danger, says MK party’s Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast said there is infighting in the MK party because it still hasn't held an elective conference

Former public protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who is now a leader of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party in Mpumalanga, believes her life is in danger.

Mkhwebane, who became a leader of the MK party after several court battles with a former leader and party representative in the provincial legislature, Mary Phadi, has confirmed to The Citizen that she has opened a case in connection with the assassination plot reportedly made by senior party member Abednego Mkhathswa.

Message circulating about Mkhwebane hit

Recently, there has been a voce note circulating on social media in which a man, believed to be Mkhatshwa, is talking about how he hates Mkhwebane and wanted to assassinate her.

“I have opened a case with Saps on 11 October 2025, waiting for the case number,” said Mkhwebane.

The former public protector said such a threat could not be taken lightly, as political killings were prevalent in South Africa.

“He regards me as his competitor, and he failed to do his work as the secretary of the party in the province,” said Mkhwebane.

Voice note condemned by MK party in Mpumalanga

Sources say Mkhathswa has ambitions to take over the leadership of the party in the province.

The MK party in the Nkgangala region, the structure that Mkhatshwa and Mkhwebane belong to, has released a statement condemning the threat. It added that it was dangerous and could lead to a situation in which other people can mobilise and harm Mkhwebane.

“The comrade’s voice is heard clearly talking to other people about the intention to harm comrade Mkhwebane,” the statement read.

It has called on the authorities and relevant stakeholders to investigate the matter and discipline Mkhatshwa if he is found guilty.

“We are also demanding a written apology from Mkhatshwa.”

The punishment that should be given to such people must send a message to others planning to do the same thing in the future, the statement stated.

Mkhatshwa did not respond to WhatsApp messages, and his phone was off.

Still no MK party elective conference

Political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast said one of the things causing a fight in the MK party was the fact that the party has never held an elective conference to appoint the leadership.

Breakfast said the problem with not having the elective conference was that people were not sure where the decisions about the leadership come.

“Decisions are made in the dark, so when a leader is replaced or action is taken against a certain leader, they ask themselves questions and end up fighting to defend themselves.

“It might be true that Mkhwebane’s life is in danger. The MK party has been a battleground for politicians since it was established. This party has the potential to take advantage of the struggling ANC and become one of the biggest parties in the country, but if they do not sort out the issue of the conference, members will continue to fight, denting the party’s image and driving voters away.

“People are fighting for positions because they know that being a member of the party that has the potential of being one of the biggest in the country comes with benefits,” said Breakfast.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdluli refused to comment, saying he was still waiting for more information about the case.

