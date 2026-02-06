Four arrested in connection with Mohlakeng CIT heist

Police recovered two rifles, two magazines, and ammunition.

Police have made a breakthrough and arrested four suspects in connection with a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist on the West Rand.

The CIT heist occurred on Wednesday, 4 February, at R28 next to Extension 11 Mohlakeng, just before 5pm.

Arrests

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said the suspects were handcuffed on Thursday.

“Acting on intelligence received, police conducted a tactical operation in Kagiso and arrested the suspects. Items recovered include two white vehicles, a Mercedes-Benz and a Toyota C-HR, two rifles, two magazines and ammunition, among other things.

“The arrest was a result of collaborative efforts between Crime Intelligence, CIT TEAM, West Rand TRT, Police Emergency Services (PES) Flexi, and FCS Specialised Services,” Sibeko said.

All suspects are expected to appear before the Randfontein Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 6 February.

KZN CIT heists

Earlier this week, paramedics in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) responded to a CIT robbery, with members of the public looting the money after the robbery.

It is understood that the robbery occurred around 7pm on Monday evening on the N2 northbound near Chesterville, just outside the Durban CBD.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they responded to the scene after receiving numerous calls about the robbery.

“Paramedics arrived after Saps had made the scene safe to find hundreds of members of the public looting money on the ground. Saps quickly dispersed the looters, and paramedics were shown to two security personnel who were in the vehicle at the time of the robbery.

“Paramedics assessed the two men, and one of them had sustained minor to moderate injuries as a result of the explosion, and he was treated by ALS Paramedics,” Jamieson said.

Explosives

Last week, police arrested a suspected CIT robber and recovered explosives that were going to be used to commit the robbery in KZN.

The man was handcuffed by officers just after midnight in Inanda.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunsa said members of the Inanda Trio Task Team were patrolling in the vicinity of Ithendele Road and the M25 Curnick Ndlovu Highway when they noticed a white VW Polo parked on the side of the road.

“Police approached the vehicle and, upon searching it, police found explosives with detonators concealed in a backpack in the boot of the vehicle.

“The suspect was subsequently arrested and is expected to appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda said investigations were continuing.

