Morning Fix: Mokonyane or Mashatile for president | Inside SA’s R6bn online sex work

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 3 October 2025, in our simple morning fix update.

Today’s morning fix starts off with the debate between who should be the next ANC president.

ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane has a better chance of rising to the ANC presidency than Paul Mashatile, but she won’t make a good president of the country, an analyst says.

Inside SA’s R6bn online sex work boom

South Africa’s online sex work boom creates a multibillion-rand shadow economy. Picture: iStock

The internet has opened up opportunities to tens of thousands of South Africans to parade their bodies for money.

This has created a massive, hidden economy which generates upwards of R3 billion a year… the bulk of it tax-free because it is not declared to the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

Dead or alive? Home Affairs official convicted for deciding fates of South Africans

Picture: Justice, Crime Prevention and Security/X

Imagine walking into a Home Affairs branch to apply for a passport for a planned trip, only for the system to flag you as a deceased person.

This scenario might as well describe the dilemma of victims of Dawn Celeste Pieterson, a former Home Affairs employee who was convicted of manipulating the system for her financial benefit.

City defends tariff as opposition warns of budget risks

Picture for illustration: Nigel Sibanda

The City of Tshwane finds itself at the centre of a heated legal and political storm over its controversial cleaning levy – a tariff recently declared unlawful by the High Court in Pretoria.

While city officials insist the levy remains enforceable pending appeal, opposition parties and civic leaders argue that continued billing defies the court’s ruling and risks financial chaos.

‘We’re there to support incredible Sacha,’ says Damian de Allende

Springbok centre Damian de Allende and flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu during their Rugby Championship match against Argentina in Durban last weekend. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Veteran Springbok centre Damian de Allende is enjoying the unpredictability of maverick flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, and says the team are geared around making each other look better.

The Boks head into a Rugby Championship decider against Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday with a lot of the focus on Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who produced a record-breaking performance in their 67-30 win over Los Pumas in Durban last weekend.

