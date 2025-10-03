‘We’re there to support incredible Sacha,’ says Damian de Allende

Damian de Allende is enjoying playing with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, and always tries to assist him on the field.

Veteran Springbok centre Damian de Allende is enjoying the unpredictability of maverick flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, and says the team are geared around making each other look better.

The Boks head into a Rugby Championship decider against Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday with a lot of the focus on Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who produced a record-breaking performance in their 67-30 win over Los Pumas in Durban last weekend.

He set a new record for points in a game by an individual player, with his three tries, eight conversions and two penalties netting him 37 points, which passed the previous mark of 35 set by Percy Montgomery in 2007.

Much of Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s spellbinding play comes from genius moments which catch the opposition off guard, and De Allende said that he tries to help him as best he can on the field.

“It’s incredible … I don’t even think Sacha knows what happens next sometimes, which is also a good thing,” explained De Allende.

“I do try to help him on the field, I chat to him, let him know where the space is, but sometimes you can see that he sees the space before anyone else does.

“I think it’s important for not just me, but all the guys around him, not to take his time and space away. He can create a lot by himself, we just need to make sure that we’re there to support him.

“It was incredible to watch him on (last) Saturday, but as a team we know we’ve got to get ourselves in the best possible position to make each other look better.”

Rassie backing

Earlier this week Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus expanded on his backing of Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Manie Libbok (off the bench) for the third straight game.

He also mentioned that veteran flyhalf Handre Pollard was still firmly in their plans and may have played this weekend if it wasn’t a short training week due to the travel.

“Sacha and Manie can learn things from this game that we know Handre can already do. It may be a risk, but the benefit for the team going forward could be massive,” said Erasmus about picking them over the experienced head.

“They’ve also got the benefit of experienced guys like Jesse (Kriel) coming off the bench who can help if needed.

“Handre is definitely sacrificing this weekend, but we know that going forward we’ll have three flyhalves who can really do the job for us under pressure.”

A bonus point win for the Boks over Argentina on Saturday will sew up the Rugby Championship title, regardless of the result between the All Blacks and Wallabies earlier in the day.