Springboks trying to get balance right as they chase the perfect game

The Springboks are still chasing the perfect game, against Argentina in their Rugby Championship finale at Twickenham on Saturday.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says they are still chasing the perfect game and trying to get the balance right, as they look to seal back-to-back Rugby Championship titles for the first time in their history when they take on Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

The Boks head into the game as hot favourites, off a record 43-10 win over the All Blacks in Wellington and a thumping 67-30 win over Argentina in Durban, but despite those great results, they were still not full 80-minute showings, after tight first halves.

Erasmus explained that the Boks are still evolving their game, which includes teething problems, as was seen when they blew a big first half lead against the Wallabies at Ellis Park, to lose 38-22, but that they are getting better as the year goes on, and they hope to see another step up this weekend.

Freedom

“I think when we lost to Australia, when we were 22-0 up, people tended to think that it looked like we were giving (the players) too much freedom,” said Erasmus.

“We tried to think that the defence complements the attack and the kicking game and all of the other things, set phases and so on. It’s definitely not something that changed dramatically in the last three games.

“Since (attack coach) Tony (Brown) has been with us, we are all trying to find the balance. We are all chasing the perfect game and last Saturday wasn’t the perfect game.

“If you remember, 60 minutes into the game, the game was actually in the balance but I think the way the set phases and the defence went, eventually guys could use the individual skills in the structure. We definitely don’t box them in but different players have different skill sets.

“When Andre (Esterhuizen) is playing, we don’t tell him exactly how to play the same way. When Grant (Williams) is playing or Sacha (Feinberg-Mngomezulu) is playing, I don’t think there is a shift in that in terms of our mindset.”

Continuity

Where the Boks have gone for continuity in their team selection this week, making just one change to their starting XV for the match, Argentina have made seven, with three in the forwards and four in the backs, in an effort to overturn last weekend’s result and finish the competition on a high.

“These guys have been training with us all the time. Some of them have played before in some of the other games and now they will feel that they are ready,” said Los Pumas coach Felipe Contepomi about the changes.

“They’ve got good energy, they are up for the challenge, and mentally, physically and technically they are ready for it. So, we think it’s the best combination we have for this game.

“Hopefully we are up to standard and we can give a good performance and be up there to be competitive against the best team in the world.”