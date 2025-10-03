Three picks for the weekend: Wins for Liverpool, Chiefs and the Boks?

If you're looking to make some money it will be better to go with the underdogs, but it remains a big risk.

Another action-packed weekend of sport lies ahead. There’s plenty of football, rugby and cricket to keep fans entertained. Here then are three of our predictions for the weekend.

Chelsea v Liverpool

Chelsea will take on Liverpool in the English Premier League on Saturday with both sides looking to bounce back from disappointing results.

The Blues lost 3-1 at home to Brighton last weekend while Liverpool were beaten for the first time this season, Crystal Palace stunning the Reds 2-1 at Selhurst Park.

Chelsea did scrape past Benfica in the Uefa Champions League in midweek, but the performance was hardly convincing, while Liverpool promptly lost again, going down 1-0 at Galatasaray.

Chelsea did win this fixture last season but that was when Liverpool were already in party mode, having won the title.

Our prediction: Chelsea 1 Liverpool 2

Betway odds: Chelsea at 2.95, Liverpool at 2.26, draw at 3.85

Stellenbosch v Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs will travel to face Stellenbosch for the second time this season, when the two teams meet on Sunday in the Carling Knockout last 16 at the Cape Town Stadium.

It was Amakhosi who won 2-0 at Stellies in their opening Betway Premiership match of the campaign.

Chiefs have won on their last five visits to Stellenbosch in all competitions, and may again benefit from being on the road, after three consecutive Premiership games without a win at home.

Stellies haven’t won any of their last six games in all competitions this season, their last victory coming on August 26 at home to Marumo Gallants.

Our prediction: Stellies 0 Chiefs 1

Betway odds: Stellies at 4.20, Chiefs at 1.82, draw at 3.25

Rugby

Argentina v Springboks

Los Pumas’ home game against the Boks this Saturday in the finale of the Rugby Championship takes place at Twickenham in London … a neutral ground which should boost the Boks’ chances of coming out on top.

Playing in Argentina would have been a lot tougher for Rassie Erasmus and his team, so expect them to fire more shots this time, as they did in Durban last weekend.

A win will hand the Boks the title, back-to-back for the first time, so there’s plenty at stake. Argentina are out of the running and playing for pride.

Our prediction: Boks by 20

Betway odds: Boks at 1.13, Argentina at 7.40, draw at 35.00

