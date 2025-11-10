Morning Fix: NSPCA probes guard dog abuse at Joburg nature reserves | Kumbaya spirit has limits

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 10 November 2025, in our simple morning fix update

Today’s morning fix kicks off with Johannesburg’s concerned residents insisting that the authorities were not doing enough to protect the guard dogs.

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) has sounded the alarm over the mistreatment of guard dogs by security companies. These companies operate in Johannesburg’s nature reserves, raising serious concerns about animal welfare in the industry.

CONTINUE READING: NSPCA probes guard dog abuse at Joburg nature reserves

Kumbaya spirit has limits

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President Paul Mashatile met with the leaders of the government of national unity (GNU) on Monday, 3 November 2025. Picture: X/@GovernmentZA

One has to hand it to Cyril. He conducts, like a maestro, the impromptu and motley 10-part ensemble that stands between him and political oblivion. This ensemble is also a buffer between SA and economic disaster.

Last weekend, President Ramaphosa summoned the leaders of the nine political parties that, along with the ANC, comprise the government of national unity (GNU) to a secret two-day meeting. It’s the first meeting between the GNU leaders in 177 days. This is according to Rapport.

CONTINUE READING: Kumbaya spirit has limits

Rain here, clouds there: Here’s what weather to expect across SA today

Picture: iStock

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Monday, 10 November 2025.

The forecaster predicts partly cloudy and cool to warm weather. There will be isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, but it will be widespread over the central parts.

CONTINUE READING: Rain here, clouds there: Here’s what weather to expect across SA on Monday

Matrics, here’s what you are writing today

Picture: iStock

The 2025 matric examinations continue on Monday, 10 November, with Department of Basic Education (DBE) and the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) students writing several exams.

Morning session

The morning session begins at 9am, and DBE students will write the following:

-Physical Sciences Paper 2

-Technical Sciences Paper 2

IEB candidates will write Mathematics Paper 2 in the first session.

CONTINUE READING: Matrics, here’s what you are writing today

The genius of Rassie, as Esterhuizen shines in ‘hybrid’ role

Hybrid Springbok Andre Esterhuizen pops out of a successful Bok maul after dotting down a try against France at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

The genius of Rassie Erasmus was on full show at the Stade de France on Saturday night. The hybrid player stepped into the limelight and became a genuine role. This role will likely now be seriously considered by teams going forward.

When Erasmus first brought centre André Esterhuizen on as a flank in their season-opener against the Barbarians in Cape Town in June, many thought that it was just a gimmick. They believed it was something that would be trotted out occasionally against weaker teams, such as Japan.

CONTINUE READING: The genius of Rassie, as Esterhuizen shines in ‘hybrid’ role