OPINION: The genius of Rassie, as Esterhuizen shines in ‘hybrid’ role

The hybrid player is set to become a regular feature for the Springboks going forward, after André Esterhuizen's star showing.

The genius of Rassie Erasmus was on full show at the Stade de France on Saturday night, as the hybrid player stepped into the limelight and became a genuine role that will likely now be seriously considered by teams going forward.

When Erasmus first brought centre André Esterhuizen on as a flank in their season-opener against the Barbarians in Cape Town in June many thought that it was just a gimmick, and something that would be trotted out occasionally against weaker teams, such as Japan.

Others thought that it was all part of the Erasmus mind games, and that it could never work against the bigger sides in world rugby, like the All Blacks, France and Ireland.

But on Saturday the true potential and benefit of the role was shown for all to see, as Esterhuizen produced a stunning action-packed hybrid showing to prove that this will now be a serious option for the Boks going forward.

Red card

A red card to Lood de Jager at the end of the first half reduced the Boks to 14-men, and Siya Kolisi in his 100th match was the unfortunate casualty to be pulled from the action, as Ruan Nortje came on to shore up the second row.

That opened the door for the second casualty, Damian de Allende, to be replaced by Esterhuizen in the 47th minute, as he slotted into his usual role in the midfield, but with a spot open in the scrum, he would slot right in there when needed at various stages over the rest of the match.

And that he did, packing down, and being in the thick of the mauls, which resulted in him scoring the try that put the Boks ahead for the first time in the match in the 62nd minute, while also doing all of his backline duties.

Erasmus is probably already looking into his next experiment, or other players who can possibly fulfil the ‘hybrid role’, having previously used flanker Kwagga Smith to cover in the backs.

Maybe Ethan Hooker, Damian Willemse or Cameron Hanekom will also feature in the forwards and backs in future?