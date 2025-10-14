Morning Fix: Questions Ramaphosa is set to answer on Tuesday | Sibiya on how his relationship with Mkhwanazi deteriorated

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 14 October 2025, in our simple morning fix update.

Today’s morning fix starts off with a focus on the President of the Republic. He will address parliament on Tuesday to answer several burning questions facing the nation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to be asked about matters affecting the every day lives of South Africans. He will also discuss plans for the future and matters abroad.

‘I didn’t see it coming’: Sibiya on how his relationship with Mkhwanazi deteriorated

Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya arrives at the Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town on 13 October 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya on Monday presented his version of events before Parliament’s ad hoc committee. This followed serious allegations against him.

Sibiya testified at the parliamentary inquiry investigating claims of political interference in police operations. It also investigated the alleged involvement of politicians in criminal cartels.

Family ordered to exhume remains buried at former homestead

Court rules in favor of mine, orders exhumation of graves on disputed land. Picture for illustration: iStock

Mafube coal mine has been granted a court order giving a Mpumalanga family two months. They are to exhume the remains of their relatives buried at their former homestead.

The Land Court recently granted Mafube a court order. This order instructs the Buta family on Nooitgedacht farm near Middelburg to exhume the remains of their parents.

Frik du Preez praises Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu as future of SA rugby

Former Springboks flanker, Frik du Preez. Picture: Gallo Images/Deaan Vivier

Springbok rugby player Frik du Preez, who turns 90 next month, is a living legend. While he probably would never be so bombastic as to call himself that, he reckons that he’s achieved everything he wanted to in his life.

After 38 Tests and 87 matches in total in the Bok jersey, and despite having not played for 51 years, you can still sense the toughness and brawn that made the lock so respected. He was feared by his opponents, both locally and abroad.

Back to The City festival records biggest numbers since Covid

Lupe Fiasco performing at Back to The City. Picture: Supplied

Hip-hop festival Back to The City (BTC) recorded its largest attendance since the Covid-19 pandemic. It attracted 18 000 hip-hop fans at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Saturday.

The first BTC took place in 2007, attracting just over 3 500 patrons. For six years, the festival was hosted under the M1 bridge on Henry Nxumalo Street.

