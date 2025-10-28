Morning Fix: Residents lock up Madibeng mayor and staff | Matrics, here’s what you are writing today

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 28 October 2025, in our simple morning fix update

Today’s morning fix starts off with a look into what happened at the Madibeng municipality. Staff and senior officials had to escape through the underground parking yesterday after more than 200 Brits residents entered the Madibeng municipal building in Brits and locked it.

The residents of Damonsville protested after a contractor, hired to install electricity in 300 houses in the area, has not been on site for four months since his appointment. They demanded answers from councillors. This included mayor Douglas Maimane.

‘The moment to reset policing has arrived,’ Cachalia says

As police in the country come under the spotlight, Police Minister Feroz Cachalia says policing “needs to be reset.”

Cachalia opened the two-day Institute for Security Studies’ (ISS) Evidence-Based Policing (EBP) conference at the Vineyard Hotel in Cape Town on Monday.

Matrics, here’s what you are writing today

The 2025 matric examinations continue on Tuesday, 28 October. Both Department of Basic Education (DBE) and Independent Examinations Board (IEB) students are writing several exams.

‘Just another semifinal’: Proteas women put the past behind them

South Africa are not allowing past defeats against England to affect them. They face their semifinal clash against the former champions at the Women’s Cricket World Cup in Guwahati on Wednesday.

At the last two editions of the ODI World Cup, the Proteas lost to England in the penultimate round. In 2017 they were edged out by two wickets in a narrow encounter. Furthermore, in 2022 they were thumped by 137 runs.

Experts warn of targeted violence against women after Mamelodi killings

A 38-year-old man was arrested yesterday in connection with two murders and one attempted murder. This was after the bodies of two women were found next to a road in Mamelodi on Sunday.

A third victim, who was shot during the incident, is receiving medical treatment in hospital, police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said.

