Matrics, here’s what you are writing on Tuesday

The 2025 matric examinations continue on Tuesday, 28 October, with Department of Basic Education (DBE) and Independent Examinations Board (IEB) students writing several exams.

Morning session

The morning session begins at 9am and will see DBE students writing:

Sepedi

Sesotho

Setswana

Xitsonga

Tshivenda HL Paper 3

or First Additional Language (FAL) Paper 3

or SAL Paper 3

IEB candidates will write the following:

Afrikaans HL and FAL Paper 1

IsiXhosa FAL Paper 1

IsiZulu HL and FAL Paper 1

Sepedi HL and FAL Paper 1

Sesotho HL and FAL Paper 1

Setswana FAL Paper 1

Siswati FAL Paper 1

Xitsonga FAL Paper 1

Tshivenda FAL Paper 3

Afternoon papers

DBE candidates write Civil Technology, and Sport and Exercise Sciences at 2pm

IEB candidates will sit for the Sport and Exercise Sciences examination.

Study tips for exam success

Start with past papers: Work through previous years’ examination papers under timed conditions to familiarise yourself with the format and question styles.

Create summary notes: Condense your study material into concise, focused notes that highlight key concepts, formulas and definitions for quick revision.

Practice active recall: Test yourself regularly without looking at notes to strengthen memory retention and identify areas needing more attention.

Take strategic breaks: Use the Pomodoro Technique – study for 25–30 minutes, then take a 5-minute break to maintain concentration and prevent burnout.

Prioritise sleep and nutrition: Ensure adequate rest the night before examinations and eat balanced meals to maintain energy levels and mental clarity throughout the three-hour papers.

The National Senior Certificate examinations continue through to 27 November 2025, with candidates writing across six weeks of scheduled assessments.

