Morning Fix: Two suspects killed in shootout with police at KZN hostel | ‘He’s put his hand up’: Hlungwani on Bok bolter Porthen

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 22 October 2025, in our simple morning fix update.

Todays morning fix starts off with two suspects being killed in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Paul Magwaza said the two suspects, aged 27 and 30 years old, were shot and fatally wounded at the Glebelands Hostel on Tuesday.

CONTINUE READING: Two suspects killed in shootout with police at KZN hostel

Lion jumps from moving vehicle: Animal welfare experts weigh in

The lion that jumped from a moving vehicle yesterday. Photos: Video screenshots.

A lion that leapt from the roof of a moving transport trailer in the North West yesterday has sparked serious concern among animal welfare organisations.

The adult male lion, which had been sedated, was being transported from the Free State to a game farm in Nietverdiend, North West. The lion was filmed standing on top of the moving vehicle moments before jumping to the ground.

CONTINUE READING: Lion jumps from moving vehicle: Animal welfare experts weigh in

Committee on community safety pleads for more police in Westbury after deadly mass shooting

Preliminary reports indicate that the victims were allegedly targeted by three suspects linked to a rival gang. Picture: X/@KayaNews

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has called for urgent action to rid Westbury of illegal firearms. They also want to deploy specialised police units, following a mass shooting that claimed the lives of two teenagers.

Police said six teenagers aged between 14 and 19 were gunned down on Tuesday. This is believed to be a gang-related attack in Westbury, Sophiatown.

CONTINUE READING: Committee on community safety pleads for more police in Westbury after deadly mass shooting

The tax fable: Sars, the weary taxpayer and the myth of certainty

Picture: AdobeStock

If South African tax were a fable, it would feature three enduring characters; the weary taxpayer, the watchful Sars and the elusive concept known as certainty.

All three appear in our legislation, but only one consistently shows up in practice – Sars.

The taxpayer, meanwhile, wanders through labyrinths of interpretation notes, explanatory memoranda, cases, and rulings. They search for the promised land of compliance.

CONTINUE READING: The tax fable: Sars, the weary taxpayer and the myth of certainty

‘He’s put his hand up’: Hlungwani on Bok bolter Porthen

Young Stormers prop Zachary Porthen has received his maiden call-up to the Springbok squad for their end-of-year-tour to the UK and Europe. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Springbok bolter Zachary Porthen can still improve, and will continue to get better, according to Stormers assistant coach Rito Hlungwani. This comes after the 21-year-old was a surprise call-up to the national squad for their end-of-year-tour to the UK and Europe.

Porthen is a former Junior Springbok captain. He only made his senior Stormers debut at the end of last season. It was in round 17 of the United Rugby Championship (URC) earlier this year in May, when he came on as a second half substitute in their win over Dragons in Cape Town.

CONTINUE READING: ‘He’s put his hand up’: Hlungwani on Bok bolter Porthen