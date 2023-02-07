Limpopo municipality blows R30 million to recover missing R5.4 million
Alex Japho Matlala
The Sekhukhune district municipality in Limpopo has allegedly spent almost R30 million to recover R5.4 million. This has angered opposition parties following a damning report in council by the municipal public accounts committee (Mpac) on 30 January. R5.4 million in question The investigations comes after R5.4 million mysteriously disappeared from the municipal accounts on 5 […]
Picture: iStock
Read more on these topics