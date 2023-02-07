Alex Japho Matlala
2 minute read
7 Feb 2023
4:12 am
News

Limpopo municipality blows R30 million to recover missing R5.4 million

Alex Japho Matlala

Municipality corruption
Picture: iStock
The Sekhukhune district municipality in Limpopo has allegedly spent almost R30 million to recover R5.4 million. This has angered opposition parties following a damning report in council by the municipal public accounts committee (Mpac) on 30 January. R5.4 million in question The investigations comes after R5.4 million mysteriously disappeared from the municipal accounts on 5 July, 2018. The probe discovered that the millions were illegally transferred to several business accounts without the knowledge of the municipal manager and the mayor, Stan Ramaila, who was at the time in China on a government business trip with premier Stan Mathabatha. Accounts to...

