Sewage spills: DA Limpopo calls on government to act

Sewage spills in the backyards of houses have become a daily experience in Limpopo towns such as Makhado, Musina, Collins Chabane and Thohoyandou.

That is according to the Democratic Alliance (DA) following its oversight visit to the Vhembe district last week.

The DA wrote to Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha, calling for the municipality to be placed under administration.

‘Constant failure to maintain’

“Constant failure to maintain sewerage infrastructure, wastewater treatment works and the provision of potable clean running water are some of the aspects that the party claims to have propelled it to ask for the municipality to be placed under administration,” DA member of the legislature Risham Maharaj said in a statement.

“Our oversight visit to the region had uncovered numerous dry taps and a sewerage system that is on the brink of collapse.”

Maharaj said the party found that sewerage pipes were either blocked or leaking, drains were overflowing and raw sewage running down the streets.

“The recurring and frequent sewage leaks as well as constant water shortages are a result of ageing infrastructure; a lack of staff to operate treatment plants; poor management; and a failure to provide sufficient resources for the maintenance of the sewerage system,” he said.

Thirteen water treatment plants critical

“The Vhembe district municipality is responsible for 14 waste water treatment plants. Thirteen of these were regarded as being in a critical state in the 2021 Green Drop report. Waste water treatment works and sewerage schemes like Vuwani, Mutale, Thohoyandou, Malamulele, Mhinga and Vleifontein have had operational challenges and some have been inactive since 2021.”

Maharaj said about 25.63% of households in the district experience water interruption for more than 14 days over a three-month period, which is above the water interruption standard.

“The standard requires a minimum number of days that water is made available and that it is not interrupted for more than 48 consecutive hours.”

Municipality blames vandalism

But the municipality remained unmoved.

“Our infrastructure does get maintenance, depending on the availability of funds,” municipal spokesperson Matodzi Ralushai said yesterday, adding that vandalism was also a concern that resulted in the municipality loosing money for maintenance.

“I think the DA must also have acknowledged that more communities now get clean water despite the increasing demand, hence the upgrading of water schemes. “Sewerage challenges are affected by [poor] water flow which is caused by load shedding. But our maintenance team is working hard every day to resolve these challenges,” he said.

