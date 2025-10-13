Morning Fix: My life is in danger, says MK party’s Busisiwe Mkhwebane | South Africa’s justice system is in trouble, Mr President

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 13 October 2025, in our simple morning fix update.

Todays morning fix kicks off with former public protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who is now a leader of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party in Mpumalanga, believes her life is in danger.

Mkhwebane, who became a leader of the MK party after several court battles with a former leader and party representative in the provincial legislature, Mary Phadi, has confirmed to The Citizen that she has opened a case in connection with the assassination plot reportedly made by senior party member Abednego Mkhathswa.

CONTINUE READING: My life is in danger, says MK party’s Busisiwe Mkhwebane

South Africa’s justice system is in trouble, Mr President

Picture: iStock



One of the great founding beliefs of our democracy is that “at least the justice system is sound”. It isn’t.

This week, President Cyril Ramaphosa roused himself to outline how the next national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) to replace the ineffectual Shamila Batohi will be chosen.

CONTINUE READING: South Africa’s justice system is in trouble, Mr President

Fears of foot and mouth disease grow

The vaccination process during a visit to the Karan Beef Feedlot as part of visits to foot-and-mouth disease vaccination sites on June 23, 2025 in Heidelberg, South Africa. The visit forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen biosecurity and disease management protocols in partnership with both provincial authorities and the private sector. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)

Concern is rising again among farmers with another suspected round of foot and mouth disease (FMD), despite the Department of Agriculture’s efforts to prevent it from spreading.

This follows the initial outbreak in KwaZulu-Natal, which later spread to other parts of the country, including the Karan Beef feedlot facility in Heidelberg.

CONTINUE READING: Fears of foot and mouth disease grow

Hammanskraal still awaits water

Residents in Hammanskraal who can’t get water from tankers often have to buy water from other community members. Picture: Michele Spatari / AFP)

The water woes in Pretoria are ongoing, with many residents in Hammanskraal still waiting for clean, running water.

DA Tshwane mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink has pledged to complete the Hammanskraal clean water project and tackle the water tanker mafia.

CONTINUE READING: Hammanskraal still awaits water

URC wrap: Stormers go top, Sharks and Lions extend winless runs

The Sharks (wearing white) head home after recording two defeats and a draw during their URC tour. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile/Getty Images

The Stormers replaced the Bulls at the top of the United Rugby Championship (URC) table at the weekend after securing their second whitewash victory in three matches, affirming their status as the team to beat early in the season.

The Bulls dropped to sixth after recording their first defeat, while the Sharks and Lions fell to 13th and 15th, respectively, after both extended their winless streaks.

CONTINUE READING: URC wrap: Stormers go top, Sharks and Lions extend winless runs