Truck attacks: Second suspect arrested in Mpumalanga

Two truck drivers have been arrested in connection with the attacks and burning of trucks.

The team assigned with investigating the truck attacks made their first arrests on Thursday morning in Mpumalanga.

The men, aged 29 and 27, were handcuffed at their place of residence.

Arrests

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the first suspect was arrested on a farm in Piet Retief with the assistance of a private security firm. The other was apprehended in Ermelo.

“Both suspects face a charge of malicious damage to property.”

National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, said the net is closing in on the culprits behind the truck attacks.

“Police are hot on the heels of more suspects which involves the ring leaders of these sporadic incidents of criminality. Either they hand themselves over or we fetch them ourselves,” said Masemola.

Operations

Police said high density operations continue through roadblocks, stop and searches, and the tracing operations of the wanted suspects in connection with the truck attacks.

At least 21 trucks have been torched in five separate incidents on the N2, N3 and N4 highways across KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo.

In a media briefing on Wednesday, police top brass confirmed that they have identified at least 12 people as possible suspects in the attacks.

Sabotage

On Wednesday. police minister Bheki Cele said the torching of the trucks were not random, but acts of criminality and that police are closing in on the criminals.

Cele said the evidence points to organised, coordinated and sophisticated operations that seek to undermine and sabotage the state.

“Whether it is economic sabotage, labour or service delivery related disputes, police are closing in on those who choose to use violence and intimidation for whatever motive.”

Cele said police are working to put an end to the truck attacks.

“We would like to get to a point where this whole thing has been totally eradicated,” Cele said.

