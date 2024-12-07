Top 10 stories of the day: SAA pilots strike | Ramaphosa owes explanation on Simelane | heatwave
Top 10 stories of the day
SAA pilots suspend strike, granted 9.47% salary increase
The strike undertaken by South African Airways (SAA) pilots is over.
Executive management reached a deal with the SAA Pilots Association, bringing an end to the strike at 2am this morning.
The deal sees the pilots granted an additional 1% on SAA’s earlier offer, bringing their total salary increase to 9.47%
The national airline will return to their full flight schedule from 8 December, while 100 pilots have confirmed they will return to work from noon on 7 December.
Ramaphosa owes nation explanation why Simelane still in Cabinet, Casac says [VIDEO]
The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) said the removal of embattled former Justice Minister Thembi Simelane was appropriate, but her continued presence in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet is problematic.
Without further details, the Presidency announced Ramaphosa’s mini Cabinet reshuffle this week making four changes to his executive saying they are effective immediately.
Ramaphosa redployed Simelane to the Human Settlements Department.
Swopping portfolios, Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi will take over Simelane’s spot as Justice and Constitutional Development Minister.
Relief from heatwave, but SA Weather warns of severe thunderstorms
After a scorching start to the weekend with persistently high temperatures in several areas, residents can breathe a sigh of relief as the heatwave conditions start to ease.
A heatwave with extremely high temperatures scorched several parts of the country including the western Bushveld of Limpopo, Gauteng, and the western Highveld of Mpumalanga.
In some areas the mercury soared to over of 38°C (Tshwane) as people stayed out of the sun and drank copious amounts of water to stay hydrated.
The country has been seeing some adverse weather conditions with a tornado hitting Randfontein on the West Rand last month. At least 24 people were injured when the whirlwind struck.
Diamonds are (not) forever? DA to probe ‘contradictions’ in Mashatile’s Louis Liebenberg gift
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has indicated that it intends to request an investigation into “possible contradictions” in Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s official declarations of interests pertaining to a diamond gift by alleged ponzi king Louis Liebenberg.
The “unsolicited gift” from infamous “Carat King” Louis Liebenberg surfaced in the media in July with Mashatile claiming that the precious stone was gifted to his wife, Humile.
The generous gift came under a renewed spotlight this week against the backdrop of the sensational diamond scam trial involving Liebenberg and several others.
On Wednesday, Mashatile’s acting spokesperson, Keith Khoza, released a brief statement regarding the deputy president’s “diamond debacle”.
ANCYL want Janusz Waluś handed to the people to ‘determine his fate’
The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) is furious at the decision to deport Chirs Hani’s killer.
The repatriation of Janusz Waluś began yesterday and he will be assisted in his return to Poland by both his home nation and the one he leaves behind deeply scarred.
However, the youth league want the man freed so that he can face justice at the hands of South Africans.
Waluś was convicted of the murder of Chris Hani in 1993 and spent the better part of three decades in prison before his release under community correction.
