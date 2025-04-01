Top 10 stories of the day: #JusticeforCwecwe marches | Petrol price drop | SA’s R440bn electricity programme

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes South Africans gathering in numbers across the country to demand immediate justice for a seven-year-old Matatiele girl, who was allegedly raped on school grounds.

Meanwhile, motorists will be paying less for petrol and diesel at the pumps from this week and fuel prices drop from 2 April.

Furthermore, South Africa is unveiling an ambitious Independent Transmission Programme aimed at attracting private sector investment to expand the country’s electricity grid.

Weather tomorrow: 2 April 2025

The weather service has issued storm warnings for KwaZulu-Natal, North West, Free State, and the Eastern Cape, warning of localised flooding and damage to property. Full weather forecast here.

South Africans demand #JusticeforCwecwe in nationwide protests (VIDEOS)

South Africans gathered in numbers across the country screaming “Justice for Cwecwe” to demand immediate justice for a seven-year-old Matatiele girl, who was allegedly raped on school grounds.

Hundreds to thousands of people in Bloemfontein, Durban, Pretoria, Johannesburg, Nelspruit, Cape Town, and East London took to the streets on Tuesday in a planned nationwide shutdown of various education department offices under the banner of #JusticeForCwecwe.

Johannesburg community members take part in a #JusticeforCwecwe march after the seven-year-old pupil was allegedly raped at Bergview College on 14 October 2024 while she was waiting for her transport in the Alfred Nzo District, Eastern Cape. Picture at Braamfontein in Johannesburg on 31 March 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

The national outrage was sparked by the case of a minor, known as Cwecwe, from Matatiele, Eastern Cape, and over the lack of progress in the October 2024 case.

Reports indicate that authorities allegedly collected DNA evidence from the minor, while two of the three suspects provided DNA samples for testing.

Big drop in petrol and diesel prices from Wednesday, 2 April

South African motorists will be paying less for petrol and diesel at the pumps from this week.

The petrol price decrease from Wednesday, 2 April 2025, will be a relief for cash-strapped motorists and consumers after the 12.75% electricity price hike on Tuesday.

Picture: iStock

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced that the price of 93-octane will decrease by 58 cents per litre, while 95-octane petrol will cost 72 cents per litre less.

The price of diesel (0.05% sulphur) decreases by 83.8 cents per litre, while diesel with 0.005% sulphur goes down by 85.8 cents per litre.

SA power crisis: R440 billion needed to expand the grid

South Africa is unveiling an ambitious Independent Transmission Programme aimed at attracting private sector investment to expand the country’s electricity grid.

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa announced the initiative on Tuesday, describing it as a “step change” in addressing the nation’s ongoing energy challenges.

Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The new programme will facilitate private sector participation in developing over 1 100km of new transmission lines across three provinces, potentially unlocking more than 3 200 megawatts of additional power generation capacity.

South Africa faces 25% tariff on US car imports, Minister Parks Tau voices concern

The United States has announced its intention to impose a 25% tariff on imports of cars and certain car parts by 3 April 2025, and not later than 3 May 2025, respectively.

The Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition, Parks Tau, said the tariff is to address what the US perceives as a threat to its national security under Section 232 of the US Trade Expansion Act of 1962.

Picture: iStock

“As per the Executive Order, the duties will apply to all countries, including those with free trade agreements with the United States, with the exception of countries party to the United States-Mexico-Canada Free Trade Agreement.”

In a media statement, Tau added that the previous Section 232 applied to foreign imports of steel and aluminium, nullifying the preferences that sub-Saharan African countries enjoyed under the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa).

Rob Walter resigns as Proteas white ball coach

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced the surprise resignation of the Proteas men’s white-ball head coach Rob Walter, effective the end of April, due to personal reasons, which CSA has accepted.

The Proteas chose to split the coaching roles between Shukri Conrad, Test coach (red ball), and Walter, ODI and T20I (white ball), back in 2023, and this has seen the team excel on the global stage over the past few years.

Proteas white ball coach Rob Walters has resigned from the position after a relatively successful two years at the helm of the ODI and T20I teams. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Conrad has led the Proteas to the World Test Championship final, to be battled out against Australia at Lords in June this year.

