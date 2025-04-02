Top 10 stories of the day: Budget passed | Omotoso walks free | Fuel price drop relief

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes the National Assembly has approved a report adopting the national budget, despite strong resistance from several opposition parties.

Meanwhile, after an eight-year legal battle, Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused have been found not guilty, bringing the high-profile rape case to an end.

Furthermore, South African motorists received welcome news as fuel prices decreased this week, bringing timely relief for those planning Easter holiday road trips.

Weather tomorrow: 3 April 2025

Severe thunderstorms are expected in parts of Gauteng, Northern Cape, North West and the Free State, while disruptive rainfall is forecast for parts of Mpumalanga. Fire danger conditions are also expected in the Northern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

National Assembly passes budget after heated debate

During a plenary session held at the Nieuwmeester Dome in Cape Town on Thursday, 194 Members of Parliament (MPs) voted in favor of the Standing Committee on Finance’s report on the fiscal framework and revenue proposals, while 182 MPs opposed it.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana at the 2025 Budget Speech at Nieuwmeester Dome on 12 March 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

There were no abstentions.

The fiscal framework and revenue proposals outline the country’s economic policies, revenue projections, and government spending limits.

‘Clearing the air’: Inside Dirco’s meeting with US officials

The International Relations Department (Dirco) said it has set the record straight with senior White House and State Department officials about South Africa’s Expropriation Bill and equity laws following misinformation by some lobby groups.

Dirco said a delegation of senior officials, led by South Africa’s G20 Sherpa and the Director General Zane Dangor, visited the United Nations General Assembly to brief them on South Africa’s G20 Presidency.

G20 Sherpa, Zane Dangor. Picture: X/@g20org

It said during their visit, the delegation followed through with discussions initially initiated by the former US Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool before his expulsion by the US State Department last month.

Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso walks free

Omotoso, along with his alleged recruiters, Zukiswa Sitho and Lusanda Sulani, appeared in the Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha, where the verdict was delivered.

Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso appears at the Gqeberha High Court on 22 January 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Lulama Zenzile

The trio faced a range of serious charges, including racketeering, human trafficking, rape, and sexual assault.

Justice for Cwecwe: Education department rescinds notice to deregister Bergview College amid ongoing investigation

The Eastern Cape Department of Education has rescinded its decision to revoke the operating license of Bergview College in Matatiele, where a seven-year-old pupil was allegedly raped in October 2024.

Education MEC Fundile Gade announced the reversal on Wednesday afternoon, stating that, “the MEC of Education has now waived the temporary revocation of the licence as the school cannot be closed in perpetuity.”

Picture: iStock

Gade explained that the initial revocation was intended as a temporary measure to “enforce accountability and cooperation with law enforcement agencies.”

Fuel price drop: Here’s how much it will cost to drive to your holiday destination this Easter

The Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) has confirmed that from Wednesday, 2 April, petrol prices will see a significant reduction of 58 cents per liter, marking the second consecutive monthly decrease after prices dropped in March.

Traffic between Joburg and Durban is set to increase for the Easter Holidays. Picture: N3 Toll/Twitter

From Wednesday, motorists will pay R21.62 for 95 Unleaded petrol and R21.51 for 93 Unleaded, representing substantial savings compared to last month’s prices of R22.34 and R22.09, respectively.

