Steenhuisen defends Ukraine trip, says there is ‘no point’ in visiting Russia

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen says he sees “no point” in going to Russia amid his “fact-finding” visit of war torn Ukraine.

Steenhuisen arrived in Ukraine’s capital city, Kyiv, on Monday on his “six-day tour” as Russia continues to attack the eastern European country.

While many South Africans have questioned his trip, the DA leader dismissed the suggestion that he would also visit Russia.

“The last time I checked there is no conflict in Russia… the conflict is taking place on the ground here in Ukraine and that’s why I am here.

“If there was a conflict in Moscow, I would absolutely make my way there,” he told eNCA on Monday.

Steenhuisen acknowledged that “Ukraine was not at war with itself”, but insisted that he would not visit Russia.

“What is the point of going to a country where there is no conflict. We know full well what [Russia’s] perspective is… they have made very clear on the world stage,” he said.

The DA leader previously took to Twitter, saying that there was “irrefutable evidence” that Russian President Vladimir Putin “has committed war crimes in Ukraine and should be held accountable”.

Although Steenhuisen indicated that he was willing to meet with government officials from Russia if invited, he said his visit to Ukraine was to find out how South Africa can help to end the war.

“My interest here is to establish how South Africa is going to be able to mitigate this and what the pathway to peace would be so that we can end this conflict as quickly as possible to avoid the disastrous consequences that are going to follow for Africa and South Africa,” he continued.

Defending his trip, Steenhuisen said “it was his duty” as an office-bearer to try to establish facts.

“When I argue in Parliament or raise points, criticise government and offer constructive suggestions, [I want to be able to do so] from the most informed position possible. I think the criticism that’s been made is immature… if one looks back at my diary in the last three months I have been to wherever there has been a crisis in South Africa,” he said.

Steenhuisen arrived in Ukraine on Sunday, commencing his inspection visit in Lviv.

The DA has been clear on its stance against Russia’s military action and urged the South African government to take a “decisive stand” over the raging war.

The party has called on government to publicly condemn Russia since the war started, accusing it of “flip-flopping” on its stance.

Thousands have been killed and millions forced to flee their homes since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on 24 February this year.

Ramaphosa, Zelensky call

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit Ukraine following a call with the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

On 20 April, Zelensky took to Twitter to announce he had had a discussion with Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa also shared details of the much anticipated call, saying that the two leaders discussed the “tragic human cost” as well as the “global ramifications” of the ongoing war.

“We agree on the need for a negotiated end to the conflict which has impacted Ukraine’s place in global supply chains, including its position as a major exporter of food to our continent.

“President Zelensky anticipates closer relations with Africa in future,” the president said in a tweet.

Ramaphosa expanded on the call further after the 5th Session of the Bi-National Commission of Cooperation (BNC) on 22 April.

“I informed [Zelensky] that we are going to have a discussion about that conflict at the AU [African Union] level and he informed me that he had spoken to President Macky Sall and he expressed that he would like to have closer relations with more African countries,” he said to the media outside the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) Conference Centre in Pretoria.

“He was rather pleased that I could make time to talk to him. I informed him that our stance has been that we promote negotiation [and] collaboration.

“I [also] informed him that we are hoping and wishing that the negotiations should lead to a conclusion or an end to the war and he appreciated that,” Ramaphosa added.

South Africa has repeatedly maintain a neutral stance on the war, calling for Russia and Ukraine to maintain the momentum of peace talks and resolve disputes through dialogue.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa further revealed that Zelensky invited him to visit Ukraine, but he said he will do so “once the conflict is over”.