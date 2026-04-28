Bahrain sentences five to life for plotting ‘terrorist’ acts with Iran

Authorities have widened a sweeping crackdown targeting both alleged operatives and individuals accused of expressing support online.

A Bahrain court sentenced five people to life in prison on Tuesday for plotting “terrorist and hostile acts” with Iran, which bombarded the tiny Gulf kingdom during the Middle East war.

Another 25 people were jailed for up to 10 years for sharing images of Iranian attacks and expressing support for them, the public prosecution said.

Bahrain intensifies crackdown after Iran strikes

Bahrain, which has a large Shia population and houses a major US military base, was heavily targeted in Iran’s strikes on the Gulf, launched in response to US and Israeli attacks on the Islamic republic.

The High Criminal Court sentenced two Afghans and three Bahrainis to life for colluding with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards to monitor and photograph “vital facilities”.

A fourth Bahraini was acquitted, the public prosecution said, adding that it may appeal the verdict.

“The Public Prosecution affirms that the crime of communicating with hostile foreign entities against the Kingdom of Bahrain is considered one of the most serious crimes affecting national security,” the statement said.

The other 25 were jailed for “supporting and endorsing” the attacks and filming and sharing prohibited images, a separate statement said.

Support for Iran punished under strict laws

Since the war began, Bahrain has cracked down on those expressing support or sympathy for Tehran. In March, Human Rights Watch said dozens had been arrested.

Tuesday’s sentences come a day after Bahrain revoked the citizenship of 69 people who “supported hostile Iranian acts”.

Hundreds of people have been arrested around the Gulf for filming and sharing footage of the attacks, which shook the wealthy region’s reputation for safety and security.