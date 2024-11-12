Donald Trump turns to X over Ukraine funding

President Trump's X survey reveals most followers support cutting US funding to Ukraine on his first day in office.

US president-elect Donald Trump has started a survey on X to gauge the views of his followers on whether he should cut US funding to Ukraine on the first day of assuming office.

If Trump were to go with what his followers say on X, it’s bad news for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, because a majority so far want the US to stop the funding with immediate effect.

Some even said he should have stopped US funding to Ukraine “as of yesterday” and one demanded receipts for the funds that Zelensky had been getting from the US.

During his election campaign, Trump promised to stop US aid to Ukraine, which was involved in an ongoing war with Russia since February 2022.

The US and its Western allies have been supporting Ukraine with funding and arms to “defend itself against Russian aggression”.

Trump’s question on X – expected to be answered with A: yes or B: no – asked: “I want to get a sense of what my followers think.

Would you support President Trump to cut Ukraine funding on day one in office?” Most users did not just answer with a simple yes or no, but opted for emotional statements to motivate their answers.

“Yes, my God, we’ve given Ukraine more than enough money… that’s enough,” said one.

Another responded with a straight answer: “No money to Ukraine.”

“Yes. Let the short guy sell some of his assets,” another said.

