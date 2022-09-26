WATCH: Train slams into police car with woman handcuffed inside

Kgomotso Phooko

A shocking newly released camera footage showing moments before and after a train hit a police car parked at a railway in Colorado, United States of America (USA), with a woman handcuffed inside.

The 20-year-old, Yareni Rios-Gonzalez sustained serious bodily injuries and is currently being treated at the Greeley hospital.

The incident happened on 16 September, when a Platteville Police Department (PPD) patrol officer stopped Yareni Rios-Gonzalez during a road rage incident involving a firearm near Highway 85 and County Road 36 just north of Platteville.

A police officer in Colorado parked his cruiser on a set of train tracks with a woman inside. A train hit the car and she suffered 9 broken ribs, a fractured sternum, broken arm, and numerous injuries to her head, back, and legs.



Fire and arrest this cop.pic.twitter.com/kZsk3S11wz — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) September 24, 2022

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the officer then called for assistance from the Fort Lupton police department.

Yareni Rios-Gonzalez had parked her car just past the railroad tracks and can be seen on the body cam footage being detained by the officer and two Fort Lupton who later arrived at the scene.

ALSO WATCH: Store destroyed, 2 people injured in Woodstock explosions

The officers then handcuff her and place her inside the back of a police truck that is illegally parked on the active railway, while they proceed to search her car.

Moments before the tragic crash, a train horn can be heard approaching and the officers realised that the police car was parked on the railway, they yelled “oh my God” and “stay back”.

The train travelling at high speeds slammed into the police vehicle and pushes it off the railway tracks.

Yareni Rios-Gonzalez’s lawyer, Paul Wilkinson told The Denver post that his client was left with nine broken ribs, a fractured sternum, back and head injuries. He said she needed surgery for a broken arm.

He said Rios-Gonzalez heard the train horn and tried screaming at the officers to get their attention and attempted to unlock the car with her hands handcuffed behind her back.

CBI Investigations into the train crash

“As stated previously, this investigation is being managed in a bifurcated manner due to the many elements of the incident,” said the CBI.

According to media reports, one of the officers had been placed on paid leave.

“The Ft. Lupton Police Department is handling the criminal investigation into the incidents leading up to the initial call for police assistance. The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the serious-injury traffic accident that occurred betweens the train and the Platteville Police Department patrol vehicle.”

The CBI are probing a case of serous bodily injury that Rios-Gonzalez sustained while in police custody.

NOW WATCH: WATCH: Woman hauled to safety after truck explosion in KZN