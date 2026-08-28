News

Home » News

‘No risk to electricity supply,’ Eskom says after Koeberg Unit 1 trip

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

28 August 2026

08:53 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Koeberg Unit 1 last underwent major maintenance in October 2025.

'No risk to electricity supply,' Eskom says after Koeberg Unit 1 trip

Koeberg Nuclear Power Station. Photo: ESI Africa

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Eskom has confirmed that Koeberg Nuclear Power Station’s Unit 1 was safely taken offline after a turbine trip, with officials stressing that nuclear safety was never compromised and that the national grid remains stable.

The utility said Unit 1 was taken offline just before 1am on Thursday, 27 August 2026.

Operating conditions

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said plant monitoring confirmed that operating conditions remained stable throughout the event.

“Nuclear safety was never compromised, and there was no risk to employees, the public, or the environment. Koeberg’s protection and monitoring systems functioned as designed, ensuring the unit always remained safe.”

Mokwena said the removal of Unit 1’s capacity from the grid poses no risk to the national electricity supply.

“Eskom has sufficient generation capacity available, and the grid remains stable and secure.”

Maintenance

Koeberg Unit 1 last underwent major maintenance, which was completed in October 2025. Mokwena said the unit had operated reliably since then, although its generation was temporarily reduced in August as a precautionary measure due to seawater intake challenges linked to a sardine influx near the station’s cooling water system.

“During the same period, increased sardine mortality was reported along the Southwestern and West Coast.

“The matter remains the subject of an ongoing interagency investigation led by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), and there is currently no evidence linking these incidents to Koeberg Nuclear Power Station’s operations,” Mokwena said.

Investigation

The cause of the turbine trip is currently under investigation.

RELATED ARTICLES

Eskom said it remains “committed to transparency” and will provide updates as new information becomes available.

Koeberg contamination

Last month, Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa assured that the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station was safe following widespread reports of radioactive contamination during maintenance work, adding that the nuclear build programme will continue as planned.

Ramokgopa’s assurance followed three airborne contamination events recorded at Unit Two of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station during planned maintenance between 30 June and 7 July.

This was due to a power outage to the ventilation units serving temporary maintenance tents inside the reactor building.

No radioactive material was released into the environment, and there was no risk to nearby communities.

Read more on these topics

Electricity Eskom Koeberg Maintenance Nuclear power Power Outage
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections 2026 A VIEW OF THE WEEK: The ANC is no longer just a vehicle for looting; it is itself being burgled
News Old tender tricks recycled as R6.8m transport department contracts questioned
News ‘You’re talking sh*t’: Morero and community members argue over electricity issues (VIDEO)
South Africa DA rakes in R104m as IEC probes ANC’s funding compliance
Courts Possible plea deal for Zimbabwean man accused of killing his family in the UK

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News