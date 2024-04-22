Tinswalo and the pit toilet? – ATM demand end to pit toilets after Mdantsane tragedy

Despite the ANC claiming that children born after 1994 were in a better condition the ATM says pit toilets were an indication of failure by the government.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) said it was shocked that 30 years into South Africa’s democracy there were still children dying in school pit toilets.

Pit toilets in democratic South Africa

The ATM was reacting to an incident in the township of Mdantsane near East London in the Eastern Cape, where a three-year-old reportedly went missing and was later found in a pit latrine.

According to reports, the three-year-old was later found when a teacher heard noises coming from the pit latrine.

ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona said it was clear that the story of Tintswalo – a child born in a democratic country full of opportunities and a better life – was a lie.

“It is clear that the story of ANC’s Tintswalo was fabricated by the ruling party to convince South Africans that life has changed for the better. How do you still have pit toilets in this era and Mdantsane is an old township. I am confused as to how we still have pit toilets there,” he said.

Ntshona said the school should have had someone supervising the children especially in an environment where there are pit toilets.

“That child should have been with an adult since they know that the school functions with these kinds of toilets,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ntshona said the ATM would be visiting the family of the three-year-old child this week. He also said the party would inspect the school to see the state of the toilets in the school.

“In this moment of grief and loss, we stand in solidarity with the family affected by this tragic event and offer our support and condolences during this unimaginably difficult time. May we honour the memory of the young boy by committing ourselves to creating a society where such heartbreaking tragedies are never repeated, and where every individual can live with dignity,” Ntshona said.

Ntshona said this was not the first time that a child had died in a pit toilet in modern South Africa. He said the Eastern Cape Department of Education should account for the child’s death.

“There is a problem of service delivery in the Eastern Cape and this is the result of it. When government does not do what they are supposed to do we end up in such situations,” he said.

Meanwhile, political parties such as the EFF have also expressed concern about the presence of pit latrines in modern day South Africa. Malema said the EFF would eradicate mud schools and ensure that young children do not die in pit toilets while at school.