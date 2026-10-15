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NPA and police deny arrest warrants were issued for March and March leaders

Picture of Enkosi Selane

By Enkosi Selane

Journalist

4 minute read

15 October 2026

03:12 pm

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According to Saps, anyone who suspected a warrant had been issued against them should contact police to verify it.

Jacinta Ngobese Zuma Home Affairs asylum seekers

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese Zuma, during a march against immigrants camped outside the Home Affairs Refugee Reception Centre in Durban on 10 September 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

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The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and police in KwaZulu-Natal rejected March and March Movement claims of imminent arrests on 15 October 2026.

The denials come approximately two weeks before the 4 November local government elections.

The NPA said no arrest warrant had been issued for movement leader Jacinta MaNgobese Zuma or SA First Forum acting chief executive Xolani Zuma. The South African Police Service (Saps) dismissed the claims as rumours.

What the NPA said about the claims

According to the NPA, it did not take instructions from political parties or public office holders.

“The NPA makes independent and impartial prosecutorial decisions, guided only by the constitution, legislation and evidence,” the NPA said.

It said it does not normally comment on possible arrests before the law enforcement process is complete.

“Once a matter is enrolled in the courts, the charges and reasons for prosecution will become known through the normal judicial process,” the NPA said.

The authority urged people and organisations to stop making unfounded allegations that could undermine the justice system.

“The NPA remains dedicated to discharging its functions without fear, favour or prejudice,” the NPA said.

Police say no case exists against the two leaders

Saps on Thursday also said it did not usually respond to baseless allegations.

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It said it spoke out because the claims could cause panic among residents. “As a matter of fact, police do not have a trace of any case registered against the two,” Saps stated.

Police encouraged activists to be responsible and avoid statements that could incite violence.

“No amount of public statements will derail police from enforcing the law,” Saps said.

According to Saps, anyone who suspected a warrant had been issued against them should contact police to verify whether it existed.

“Police do not engage in a witch hunt and do not target anyone,” Saps said.

What March and March alleged

In a statement dated 14 October 2026, the March and March Movement said it had received reports that a warrant would be executed on or before Friday, 16 October 2026.

It claimed that prison space had already been prepared for activists.

The movement linked the alleged arrests to the elections and the Presidency.

“The March and March Movement views this reckless, politically motivated move as a deliberate strategy from the Presidency to plunge the country into chaos, intimidate civil society, and avoid the political embarrassment faced by the former ruling party ahead of the November elections,” the movement said.

It called on the president to respond. “President Cyril Ramaphosa must publicly distance himself from this reckless move and political interference,” the movement said.

Movement vows to keep marching

According to the movement, it would not be deterred.

“We are being intimidated for fighting for what is just and noble,” the movement said.

It demanded that the South African National Defence Force be deployed to illegal mining hot spots.

It also renewed its calls for mass deportations and stronger border control.

“We call on our people to remain focused and continue to march peacefully until victory is achieved,” the movement said.

The movement said its Thursday marches would go ahead.

“The March and March Movement reaffirms its resolve to proceed with its scheduled Thursday peaceful marches aimed at putting pressure on the government to prioritise South Africans, secure our borders, and restore law and order.”

Read more on these topics

March and March National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) South African Police Service (SAPS)
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