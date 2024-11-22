Does Nsfas pay in December? What to expect from your festive season allowance

Glimmer of festive cheer for students: Nsfas confirmed the allowance payment values for December 2024.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) remains a critical source of financial support for more than a million South African students’ academic pursuits.

The scheme’s bursaries and student loans cover tuition and registration fees, as well as several allowances for food, accommodation and learning materials to students approved at universities and TVET colleges nationwide.

With the festive season upon us, a common question among students is whether Nsfas covers the month of December.

Nsfas allowance in December 2024

Typically, Nsfas provides 10 allowance payments annually, which are distributed from February to November.

This is because the academic year officially concludes at the end of November, and the payment structure is designed to align with the academic calendar.

The final payment for the year is usually made at the end of October, covering the last two months of the academic year (October and November).

It is important to note that Nsfas does NOT disburse living allowances for the month of December. However, it still makes provision for allowances for meals and personal care.

For December, students can expect the following payments:

Meal Allowance: R1,345

Personal Care Allowance: Approximately R300 (for students in catered accommodation

Does Nsfas pay in January?

Nsfas does not typically pay in January either. However, there may be exceptions for Nsfas-funded students who are considered “pre-funded”.

Pre-funded students are those who require additional financial support to cover registration fees or other essential expenses before the academic year commences.

When do Nsfas payments resume after December?

Payments typically resume in February of the following year, aligning with the new academic year.

Students can expect to receive their living allowances on or around the 30th of February for universities and the 25th of February for TVET colleges.

Nsfas allowance payments

University students

Living Allowance: R16,500 per year (R3,045 allocated for personal care, R13,455 for meals)

Learning Material Allowance: Up to R5,460

TVET College students

Living Allowance: R10,000 per year

Learning Material Allowance: Varies depending on the course

There are additional provisions for students with disabilities, including higher living allowances and a larger learning materials allowance, subject to certain conditions.

Transport allowance

Students who reside more than 10km from campus are eligible for an annual transportation allowance of R7,718, translating to a monthly payment of up to R771.

Nsfas 2025 application deadlines

Bursary applications for the first semester of 2025 are now open with the deadline just around the corner. Prospective beneficiaries must submit their applications online by 15 December 2024.

Unlike previous years, Nsfas has confirmed that TVET walk-in applications will not be available in 2025.

Grade 12 learners do not need their matric results to apply for Nsfas funding.

Who qualifies?

Nsfas funding is available to all South African citizens and permanent residents who meet the following criteria:

A combined household income of no more than R350,000 per year before deductions.

of no more than R350,000 per year before deductions. Individuals living with disabilities can have a household income of up to R600,000 to qualify for a bursary.

can have a household income of up to R600,000 to qualify for a bursary. Students with a combined household income between R350,000 and R600,000 per year may qualify for a Nsfas loan.

How to apply

To apply for Nsfas funding, follow these steps:

Create a myNsfas account: Visit the Nsfas website and set up your account. Complete the application form: Provide all required information, including personal details, academic history, and financial information. Upload supporting documents: Submit any necessary documents to support your application. Submit your application: Ensure your application is completed and submitted before the deadline.

