NSRI issues warning to beachgoers after rock diving turns tragic

A 15-year-old boy died at the Fish Hoek Beach after diving off the rocks.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has urged beachgoers in the Western to be responsible when swimming in the ocean and jumping off rocks into the water.

This comes after the death of a 15-year-old boy at the Fish Hoek Beach. The teenager is believed to have died after diving off rocks over the weekend.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the City of Cape Town’s water rescue network was alerted to reports of the incident, and lifeguards rushed to scene.

Rescue

“Lifeguards and Fish Hoek Lifesaving lifeguards performed Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) efforts on a, believed to be local, 15-year-old male teenager, that they had rescued from the water at Fish Hoek Beach.

“The SA Police Services, WC Government Health EMS, CMR (Cape Medical Response) and CoCT Law Enforcement responded. NSRI Simonstown was placed on alert. On arrival on the scene paramedics assisted the lifeguards with CPR efforts. After extensive CPR efforts were exhausted sadly the teenager was declared deceased,” Lambinon said.

Lambinon added the body of the teenager was taken into the care of Government Health Forensic Pathology Services.

“Police have opened an inquest docket. Condolences are conveyed to family of the deceased teenager,” Lambinon said.

Joburg woman search

Meanwhile, Johannesburg Emergency Services have resumed the search for a woman who was washed away by flash floods in Sunninghill over a week ago.

The woman was driving home to Cosmo City last week when her car was overpowered by water on Witkoppen Road.

The accident took place following heavy downpours in parts of Gauteng that led to flooding.

Joburg Emergency Services spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said the search and recovery operation of the Sunninghill woman began in Lanseria, Heron Bridge.

“The teams were divided into, with one searching Jukskei and the other searched Crocodile river. The Teams included EMS Aquatic, SAPS water police, Search and Rescue Team South Africa and Gauteng Traffic

“Police brought in a helicopter in the morning to assist with the search. No recovery has been made. The teams will resume the search in Sunninghill (point of incident),” Khumalo said.

