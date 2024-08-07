Oil spillage closes N1 highway near Soweto

The oil tanker lost its load just after the Diepkloof Interchange,near Soweto, on Wednesday morning.

Motorists have been warned to expect severe traffic congestion and delays on the N1 North following an oil spillage on the freeway.

It is understood an oil tanker lost its load of oil just after the Diepkloof Interchange, near Soweto on Wednesday morning.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said all lanes are currently closed due to the spillage from the oil tanker.

Alternate routes

“Traffic is being diverted onto the Rand Show Road exit and back onto the N1 North. Expect significant delays. Motorists are urged to exercise caution and patience and consider using alternative routes to avoid the area.

“City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services and Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) are on scene as teams clear the spillage . Further updates on the situation will be provided,” Fihla said.

Chemical spill

In June, three construction workers were hospitalised after a chemical spill caused chaos on the N3 highway near Spaghetti Junction.

The spillage occurred when two large containers toppled on a flatbed truck.

Though the hydrochloric acid spill happened on the Durban side near Spaghetti Junction, a chemical haze formed and spread across both sides of the route.

According to Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics, the three construction workers and two police officers were trying to stop traffic.

The officers were treated on the scene for breathing difficulty and abdominal pain.

Mayonnaise spill

In March, traffic on the R21 highway was severely affected after a truck transporting mayonnaise lost its load on the highway creating a huge mess.

Motorists were urged to avoid the R21 which affects traffic heading towards Pretoria and other areas.

Additional reporting by Cornelia Le Roux

