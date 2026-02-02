Suspected CIT robber arrested with explosives in KZN

The man was handcuffed in Inanda.

Police have arrested a suspected cash-in-transit robber and recovered explosives that were going to be used to commit the robbery in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The man was handcuffed by officers just after midnight in Inanda on Saturday, 31 January 2026.

Explosives

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunsa said members of the Inanda Trio Task Team were patrolling in the vicinity of Ithendele Road and the M25 Curnick Ndlovu Highway when they noticed a white VW Polo parked on the side of the road.

“Police approached the vehicle and, upon searching it, police found explosives with detonators concealed in a backpack in the boot of the vehicle.

“The suspect was subsequently arrested and is expected to appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 2 February 2026,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda said investigations are continuing.

ALSO READ: Four wanted suspects killed in shootout with KZN police

Drug bust

Meanwhile, earlier on Saturday, KZN police, together with private security officers, arrested two suspects aged 33 and 39 years old at Madadeni for dealing in drugs.

It is understood that members from the Provincial Drugs and Firearm Unit received credible intelligence regarding a vehicle which was transporting drugs between Madadeni and Osizweni.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Paul Magwaza said a coordinated operational plan to intercept the vehicle was implemented to apprehend the suspects.

“During the operation, police officers, in collaboration with private security officers, positioned themselves along the suspected route. After hours of observation, the targeted vehicle was spotted and successfully stopped.

Cocktail of drugs

Magwaza said upon searching the vehicle, police discovered a bag containing various kinds of drugs, including rock cocaine, mandrax and crystal meth.

“Two occupants of the vehicle, a man and a woman, were immediately placed under arrest and charged with possession and dealing in drugs.”

Magwaza said the suspects are expected to appear at the Madadeni Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 2 February 2026.

ALSO READ: Hawks arrest five in R12m construction fraud; four companies implicated