2024 prophecies unveiled: A year of change, controversy, and dragon babies

One of the highlights at the beginning of every year is reading what various psychics and fortune-tellers predict for the 12 months ahead. According to media reports, 2024 will be a year of major change, judged on what the modern-day prophets and mediums see. Locally, we are in for a new president in South Africa, Olympic success on a grand scale, good karma and harsher weather as the wrath of our ancestors intensifies. Globally, we can look forward to terrorist attacks in Europe, a major economic crisis and an assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin. We are also in…

We are also in for a mini population explosion as 2024 is the year of the dragon and according to the Chinese horoscope, “dragon babies” are considered to be lucky and supposedly live better lives.

If all this does come true, news outlets should flourish, which is good news for journalists.

Fortune-telling is probably as old as the oldest profession and has, through the ages, been equally controversial. Many people consider it to be against religious beliefs, while others go as far as linking it to witchcraft.

For me, it falls in the same category as wrestling – it’s fun entertainment and people can take it as seriously as they choose. With that said, I must admit that looking into the future is quite basic.

I took my first in-depth look during my matric year. Already accepted to study pharmacology at one of the Afrikaans universities, I decided to spend a day on campus to see what my future there would hold.

What an eye-opener. Instead of entering the future, it was like being shoved back into the Middle Ages, with rituals of degradation and humiliation of first-year students the order of the day.

It was the early 1980s. Needless to say, the next day I changed my future. Studied at Wits University instead and specialised in writing and photography. Had I not taken the trouble of looking into the future, who knows how it would have panned out.

At the start of this new year, please remember that the future is happening one second at a time.

Choose your future now, and choose wisely.

