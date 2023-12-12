Just listen to the universe – The Canadian

I call him The Canadian because he is the first bornand-bred Canadian I’ve met. I think. Obviously, I wouldn’t call a Spaniard or a German The Canadian, so me telling you this may sound a bit strange, but so is The Canadian. A rather fragile man, physically speaking, he probably has the loneliest job in the world. But before I tell you about his job, I just have to mention that he is a brilliant musician. ALSO READ: Advent calendars: It’s the little things that count I first noticed him when he positioned himself behind the 88 keys on the…

I call him The Canadian because he is the first bornand-bred Canadian I’ve met. I think.

Obviously, I wouldn’t call a Spaniard or a German The Canadian, so me telling you this may sound a bit strange, but so is The Canadian.

A rather fragile man, physically speaking, he probably has the loneliest job in the world. But before I tell you about his job, I just have to mention that he is a brilliant musician.

ALSO READ: Advent calendars: It’s the little things that count

I first noticed him when he positioned himself behind the 88 keys on the piano in a restaurant. The way he caressed the notes, it was obvious that he has a very delicate feel for the instrument.

Eventually we started talking and, due to his accent, the fact that he is from Canada was one of the first talking points. Soft-spoken, it was immediately clear that The Canadian is also a good listener.

Inevitably the conversation evolved to our careers and that’s when I discovered he was a radio astronomer. His short-and-sweet version of what his job entails, was: “We listen to the universe.”

“Don’t we all?” I asked. Obviously, he listens to the universe on a completely different level than I do.

My listening involves deep breaths, silence, a bit of meditation, trying to understand my dreams, trusting my gut-feeling, and other methods that do not necessarily involve my ears.

ALSO READ: Complete list of 2023 Crown Gospel Music Awards winners

The Canadian also does not listen with his ears. He uses complex machines and receivers and satellite dishes and things I’ve never heard of to analyse the radio waves created by our ever-expanding and evolving universe.

In my mind, the universe must be one heck of a noisy place. Stars are forever imploding, meteorites clatter into planets, and black holes swallow up stars like a shark consumes a little sardine.

It must be one major ruckus out there. After all, the whole process didn’t start with the big whisper. But the vastness of it and the lack of atmosphere does make the universe a very quiet place.

I can’t wait for my next conversation with The Canadian. While the universe might give both of us the silent treatment too often, I’m sure we never will.