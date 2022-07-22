Eeben Barlow
4 minute read
22 Jul 2022
5:45 am
Opinion

African armies are too reliant on Russia and Ukraine

Eeben Barlow

The Russian-Ukrainian war has also highlighted many important lessons African armed forces will need to appreciate to determine their relevance to their areas of operations and responsibilities.

Ukrainian servicemen open fire on Russian positions with a Grad BM-21 multiple rocket launcher at the front line between Russian and Ukraine forces in the countryside of the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas on July 19, 2022 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Anatolii Stepanov / AFP)
During the Cold War, the Soviet Union invested heavily in the armed forces of numerous African states. This trend continued intermittently after the collapse of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, with both Russia and Ukraine selling ex-Soviet-era and, more recently, modernised military equipment into Africa. Africa was, and remains, a large consumer of military equipment, which includes small arms, aircraft, fighting vehicles and ammunition. Arming African states has long been how East and West work to expand their influence through direct involvement or proxy forces in, especially resource-rich, countries. The sales of military equipment – much of it either...

Read more on these topics