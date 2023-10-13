A hopeful glimpse into a perfect South Africa

Imagine waking up tomorrow and everything has changed for the better. There was no traffic on the way to work because the traffic lights were in working order, and the taxis were obliged to follow the rules of the road. What a pleasure it would be to afford a car to explore our beautiful country because the fuel would be sold at affordable prices, and cars would last longer on smoother roads. ALSO READ: All South Africa needs is good leadership In a perfect South Africa, unemployment would be a thing of the past because politicians found a way to…

Imagine waking up tomorrow and everything has changed for the better. There was no traffic on the way to work because the traffic lights were in working order, and the taxis were obliged to follow the rules of the road.

What a pleasure it would be to afford a car to explore our beautiful country because the fuel would be sold at affordable prices, and cars would last longer on smoother roads.

In a perfect South Africa, unemployment would be a thing of the past because politicians found a way to empower the people by creating jobs and utilising the country’s resources in the smartest possible way.

If everybody were employed, we wouldn’t have beggars, people sleeping in parks and under trees, or those who turn to crime to survive. Townships would be tourist attractions as vibrant villages with unique customs and, if you may, the African experience, fully developed and a perfect environment for the entrepreneur to start a business.

Xenophobia wouldn’t exist because our borders would be secure and functional, and there would be enough jobs for locals and immigrants to develop the country. In the perfect South Africa, there wouldn’t be a water, sanitation or electricity shortage.

Growing up, I remember my parents shouting at me for leaving a light on. Ironically, today, it is considered a stroke of luck when we have one day of 24-hour power supply. The perfect South Africa wouldn’t have load shedding because there would be no corruption. Anyone undermining any institution that was meant to serve the people would face action.

In fact, Transnet, South African Airways, Eskom and all the other failed state entities would be world-renowned because we would be employing only the best of the best.

The rainbow nation would set a worldwide example of Ubuntu with our 11 official languages and how we embraced and celebrated our rich history and heritage instead of undermining each other, removing and damaging statues and fighting over language in universities.

We would be a country providing basic needs and services to residents so children don’t have to use pit toilets and drown in them.

In a perfect South Africa, healthcare would be more accessible and affordable because government departments wouldn’t be passing the buck about whose responsibility it was to refurbish a hospital. The police would be as impressive as those we saw in Hollywood movies, with their stomachs pulled in and chests pushed out, and criminals would be too frightened to break the law.

In a perfect South Africa, the justice and correctional systems work properly and rehabilitate offenders. In the perfect South Africa, we could take down our burglar bars and electric fences and enjoy the African sunsets because there was enough land for all of us.

Bafana Bafana would also be world champs like the Springboks. Banyana Banyana would get paid as much as their male counterparts because, in our perfect South Africa, we were fair in terms of race, age and sex.

There wouldn’t be sexual offenders raping women and children because we had resilient people with good hearts.

If South Africa were perfect, there wouldn’t be any corruption, crime, inequality, racism, politics, and scandals such as the bogus “Dr” Matthew Lani to write about.

Turning the country into a perfect SA seemed impossible even after only 30 years of democracy, but let’s be honest, we can do much better.