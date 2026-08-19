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Big Ol’ Alligator Donald Trump bites his allies

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By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

19 August 2026

06:00 am

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From Oman to South Korea, Washington's partners are discovering that proximity to the US president does not necessarily offer protection.

Big Ol' Alligator Donald Trump bites his allies

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on August 14, 2026. Picture: Kent NISHIMURA / AFP

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We wonder if the people in Oman or South Korea know the Western fable about the gingerbread boy who rides across the river on the nose of the crocodile… and then gets eaten.

Because Big Ol’ Alligator Donald Trump has just proved that being one of his allies could be just as dangerous as being one of his enemies.

This week, he threatened to “bomb the shit out of Oman” if they interfered with his peace deals by talking direct to Iran.

The fact the Omanis have been US allies – and good ones at that – for a long time, meant nothing.

Nor did it count for much that he scaled back a joint US-South Korean military exercise because he didn’t want to annoy his “good friend”, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

He’s had a go at just about everybody else once firmly in Washington’s camp, from Canada, to the UK and the European Union.

Funnily enough, he’s been nice to Russia‘s Vladimir Putin and to Kim.

There is a simple lesson here for anyone getting close to the Man Who Wants to Rule the World: Just because Trust and Trump each start with T and have five letters, doesn’t mean they’re the same.

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Donald Trump Iran North Korea Russia
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

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