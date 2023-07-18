Can 10111 be rescued?

By Ilse Struweg

The efficiency of the South African Police Service’s (Saps) crime reporting call centre, 10111, has often come under the spotlight on media platforms – with complaints of poor response support for people caught up in or reporting crime.

Such is the shambolic state of the call centre that many people are now having to rely on costly private security and armed response companies.

SA ranks among the countries with the largest private security industries in the world, according to a 2021 Africa News report.

Although President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his 2023 State of the Nation Address, committed to supporting the proper functioning of the 10111 helpline in partnering with the private sector, the question arises whether the appropriate and efficient functioning of the call centre stands a chance to be resuscitated.

With less than 40% of the required staff deployed at the call centre and more than 6.3 million calls dropped, according to a media report in January, superlatives such as brand rejuvenation and brand revitalisation will unfortunately not advance the 10111 brand’s case.

Instead, and in its current state of dysfunctionality, the call centre will need a resuscitation. It’s a service in a state of declining health or perhaps even on the edge of death – indeed, the difference between life and death for many facing emergencies.

But even so, a resuscitation might prove difficult in the case of 10111. It will take more than just that and perhaps require something like the Darwinian view of adaptability to revive it.

In the Darwin view, brands need to find innovative ways if they are to stand any chances of survival. But then again, it is important to be realistic when dealing with a damaged brand like 10111.

One of the critical factors that might hinder its brand resuscitation is brand trust – the degree to which customers, especially for an emergency line, believe in the brand’s reliability, trustworthiness and authenticity.

To address the issue of brand trust, the 10111 emergency line needs to start identifying the root causes of its rot or ailment. To be reliable, the diagnosis tests should be independently conducted so they are as comprehensive and thorough as possible.

Only such a probe, that includes a brand audit, focusing on the aforementioned problems, can lead to radical and tangible improvements to help restore a reasonable measure of some trust. And the management of 10111 will need to be transparent about the malaise and how they plan to address them.

That means regular updates on the progress in resolving issues and reassessing the outcomes of whatever intervention measures as they are being implanted. Ultimately, the 10111 line must also be responsive to customer feedback and concerns to help build trust and improve its services.

Centrally, the emergency line brand must ensure its whole staff is well trained and well equipped to provide excellent customer service. Within the Darwinian view, brands are adapted through minor and significant innovative refinements.

The 10111 emergency line must adjust to the changing market conditions and user expectations and preferences. Then there is a chance of its much-needed survival.

Significant innovative refinements, such as changes to its brand messaging, visual identity, offerings and overall brand strategy, based on the assumption of emergency line best practices, are non-negotiable necessities.

The goal is to create a stronger connection between the 10111 brand and South Africans to reignite brand trust, which should be innate to an emergency line service offering.

Struweg is an associate professor in the department of marketing management, University of Johannesburg