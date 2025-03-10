Opinion

Cartoon of the day: 10 March 2025

By Themba Siwela

Cartoonist

10 Mar 2025

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has tough choices ahead of his budget speech.

His original speech was postponed after Godongwana received backlash from parties with the government of national unity (GNU) about the proposed 2% VAT hike.

His original speech was postponed after Godongwana received backlash from parties with the government of national unity (GNU) about the proposed 2% VAT hike.

While many have called government spending to be reduced, the finance minister has stated that no VAT increase will be necessary if he is allowed to scrap the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant.

