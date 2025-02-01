Cartoon of the day

President Cyril Ramaphosa returned from Davos to a political storm, facing backlash over the Expropriation Land Act and tensions in the GNU.

President Cyril Ramaphosa must be wishing he could rewind a week to the snowy mountains of Davos, Switzerland, where he was wooing potential investors and making jokes at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

In Switzerland, his only worries were what to wear to combat the cold weather and how to sell his country as a potential investment destination to the world, not the hot reception he would receive back home and on the African continent.

Since returning to South Africa, he has had his hands full, attempting to put out fires wherever he goes.

Land Act sparks GNU rift

First up was the backlash to him signing the controversial Expropriation Land Act, with some members of the government of national unity (GNU) only finding out about it via social media.

The DA was particularly incensed by how he signed off on the Bill, calling for a reset in the relationship and drawing a line in the sand regarding their coalition going forward.

Other “partner” parties have also expressed anger at the Bill being pushed through without consultation.

The Act will now be challenged in court, and the president has had to spend time calming the coalition waters this week.

Ramaphosa received further hostility for firstly taking a week after the first of 13 South African soldiers were killed by M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) before addressing the nation and sending his condolences.

Ramaphosa’s Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga also drew wrath after denying that our soldiers fighting in the DRC were under-equipped and then snubbing a parliamentary portfolio committee on the DRC by cancelling it at the 11th hour and moving it to next week.

The nation wants answers. Why don’t our soldiers have enough ammunition and why are we even fighting in the DRC? Why haven’t we withdrawn our troops?

