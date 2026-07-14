Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Cartoon of the day: 14 July 2026

Picture of Themba Siwela

By Themba Siwela

Cartoonist

1 minute read

14 July 2026

06:20 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The initial plea deal would have seen Matlala only spending eight years behind bars

Cat Matlala plea deal NPA
Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala has turned down a plea deal that would have seen him spend an effective 12 years in jail.

Matlala had previously accepted a deal that would see him sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment, with seven years suspended. This would have meant he would only have got eight years of jail time.

However, the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court found this proposed sentence too lenient.

The tenderpreneur has pleaded guilty to charges of corruption, money laundering and fraud linked to a R228 million health services contract awarded to his company, Medicare24 Tshwane District, by the South African Police Service (Saps).

As part of the deal, Matlala committed to testifying as a state witness in collaboration with the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac).

Read more on these topics

Cartoon Cartoon of the day Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics MK party appoints corruption-accused Zandile Gumede as KZN deputy convener
Courts Prosecuting Cat Matlala to be an expensive pursuit with no guaranteed outcome – expert
News Idac head Andrea Johnson rushed to hospital, Madlanga criticises ‘useless’ sick note
Courts ‘We’re as shocked as everybody else’, says NPA as Matlala plea deal ‘collapses’
Politics MK party slams R336k private security claims as ‘false and malicious’

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News