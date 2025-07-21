Cartoon of the day: 18 July 2025

Criminals and business pull the strings in politics

Criminal elements and big business are among those pulling the strings of some political leaders, putting the country’s safety and independence in jeopardy.

Markets and the private sector have long influenced policy and political direction, including in the formation of the government of national unity (GNU) after last year’s general elections.

Some have argued more recently that the presence of billionaire businessman Johann Rupert played a major role in resetting the relationship between South Africa and the US.

America had become increasingly hostile towards the country amid claims of genocide against white farmers. Rupert was among those who dismissed the unfounded allegations and insisted instead that South Africa has a crime crisis.

Criminals running SA

That crisis has evolved due to politicians colluding with criminals and syndicates, and widespread corruption becoming increasingly normalised.

It has long infiltrated the police system, leading to a judicial commission of inquiry by the president into the scale of the rot in the SA Police Service.

The president has reportedly had a report on issues in the police on his desk for more than a year, but did not act on the crisis until KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged that several high-profile officials, including Ramaphosa’s own cabinet member Senzo Mchunu, were involved in political interference, corruption, and collusion with criminal syndicates.