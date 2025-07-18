Cartoon of the day: 18 July 2025

How will you be celebrating Mandela Day?

As the nation comes together to serve on Mandela Day, many are left with the same problems of crime, poverty, unemployment, and failed service delivery that they face every other day.

This, as politicians continue to make empty promises and vow to fight corruption that they are often implicated in themselves.

People around the world join together for 67 minutes of service on 18 July in honour of former SA president and anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela’s birthday.

This year’s service includes community outreach, surgical marathons, clean-up projects at taxi ranks, gender-based violence awareness campaigns, and the handing over of renovated homes.

It will also include a protest at the Union Buildings by angry citizens demanding the removal of President Cyril Ramaphosa. The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has further set the date as a deadline for him to resign.

Several organisations under the United Civic Movements will participate in the march against rising costs, unemployment, uncontrolled illegal immigration, crime, corruption, the Phala Phala scandal, and the state of the South African National Defence Force, among other issues.

“One of the most devastating consequences of this administration’s failure is the skyrocketing unemployment rate, which has increased from 29.1% in 2019 to 32% in 2024.

“The youth of South Africa, once promised a brighter future, now face 58% unemployment, up from 43% — a betrayal of the hopes and dreams of a generation,” said the organisations.