Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Themba Siwela

1 minute read

28 Jun 2024

06:00 am

Cartoon of the day

ANC-DA tango teeters: Ramaphosa's cabinet capers cause concern

Cartoon

The deal between the African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) may be hanging by a thread after the DA’s leadership resolved to tell President Cyril Ramaphosa that he must abide by the initial offer for cabinet positions he made to the party on Tuesday.

News24 reports the DA told Ramaphosa that if he does not abide by the initial offer, the agreement between the DA and ANC is off.

Ramaphosa’s revised offer “not acceptable”

Ramaphosa, on Wednesday night, allegedly altered the terms of the offer, replacing an offer for the minister of the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) with the minister of the Department of Tourism.

This has reportedly angered the DA’s leadership and negotiating team, who are outraged at Ramaphosa backtracking on his offer after the DA accepted it.

NOW READ: Cartoon of the day

Read more on these topics

Cartoon Cartoon of the day

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics WATCH: South Africans losing trust in ANC and DA – Analyst
Politics Dear John: Ramaphosa lambastes Steenhuisen and Zille in scathing letter
Local News Community Chat: Should Uber and Bolt drivers pay taxi bosses?
Politics ‘ANC and DA reportedly strike deal, Ramaphosa to make Cabinet announcement’
Politics WATCH: ‘ANC not responding to demands of DA’ – Mokonyane

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES