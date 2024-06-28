Cartoon of the day

ANC-DA tango teeters: Ramaphosa's cabinet capers cause concern

The deal between the African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) may be hanging by a thread after the DA’s leadership resolved to tell President Cyril Ramaphosa that he must abide by the initial offer for cabinet positions he made to the party on Tuesday.

News24 reports the DA told Ramaphosa that if he does not abide by the initial offer, the agreement between the DA and ANC is off.

Ramaphosa’s revised offer “not acceptable”

Ramaphosa, on Wednesday night, allegedly altered the terms of the offer, replacing an offer for the minister of the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) with the minister of the Department of Tourism.

This has reportedly angered the DA’s leadership and negotiating team, who are outraged at Ramaphosa backtracking on his offer after the DA accepted it.

