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Cartoon of the day: 20 July 2026

Picture of Themba Siwela

By Themba Siwela

Cartoonist

1 minute read

20 July 2026

09:12 am

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Has Mandela's legacy been torn down by the nation he once fought to build?

Cartoon of the day statue
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Former President Nelson Mandela’s legacy came into sharp focus over the weekend when the country celebrated International Nelson Mandela Day.

While millions around the world served their communities in honour of the anti-Apartheid activist, others argued whether his values and principles of peace, unity, equality, and opportunity had been destroyed.

Waves of anti-illegal immigration marches in recent months have spiralled into violence and sparked diplomatic rows. They have cast a black mark on Pan-African sentiment that was worn so proudly during Madiba’s tenure.

Likewise, crime and unemployment continue to plague the nation, robbing people of the safer and more prosperous future promised at the dawn of democracy.

All of these contribute to extreme inequality in a country where the richest and poorest of the nation are sometimes divided by a few kilometers, or sometimes even just a highway.

Read more on these topics

Cartoon of the day Mandela Day Nelson Mandela (Madiba)

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