Taxpayers’ money will be used to help prisoners who cannot afford bail.

A plan by the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services wants taxpayers to fund bail for detainees accused of petty offences.

The money is to be used to pay bail for those accused of minor offences, with the aim of easing pressure on South Africa’s overcrowded prisons.

It will apply to bail that has been set under R1 000.

