Cartoon of the day: 3 June 2025

Gender-based violence continues to rage on in South Africa.

A week after 30-year-old Olorato Mongale’s body was found dumped in Johannesburg, a young women was murdered in an alleged gender-based violence incident.

Mongale had gone on a date with her alleged killer just hours before her death. Amid outcry over murder, police began a manhunt for Phila Makhanya, Fezile Ngubane and Bongani Mthimkhulu.

Makhanya was killed in a police shootout on Friday, and police cleared Ngubane on Saturday. Mthimkhulu is currently on the run and was reportedly heading to the border.

Lukhona Fose

As she was laid to rest in the Free State, the body of 14-year-old Lukhona Fose was discovered in an empty field in Durban Deep, Roodepoort, Gauteng.

The Grade 8 Ikusasalethu Secondary School student’s body was mutilated. Police believe she may have been targeted for her sexuality, making it a hate crime, or that her body parts were mutilated for muthi.

Speaking to The Citizen, Fose’s uncle described her as a dedicated and respectful student who had a bright future ahead of her.

“Likhona was a loving person who was respectful, loved school”.

She dreamed of one day becoming a lawyer.

Nzalama Mlondobozi

In Limpopo, another gender-based violence victim was also buried over the weekend.

36-year-old Nzalama Mlondobozi was allegedly killed by her romantic partner, who reportedly drove over her with his car during a drinking binge.

Investigations into that murder are ongoing, with no suspects, including the partner, arrested.

A distraught family member told The Citizen they were heartbroken by Mlondobozi’s tragic death.

“Burying your child as a parent is one thing, but having to deal with the fact that her [alleged] murderer is out there, walking freely without facing the might of the law, is another painful experience,” the family member said.

Another relative, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of victimisation, called on the police to arrest the suspect.

“We are not sleeping every night in fear of our lives,” said the source.

