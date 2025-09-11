Digital media is dumbing us down

Star opera singer Elina Garanca’s warning about the dumbing-down of society should be taken seriously.

Opera is an acquired taste… and becoming a fan requires some serious work and concentration.

But the gain, for that limited amount of intellectual pain, is worth it multiple times over, say aficionados.

It’s an experience with the power to transport an audience out of the humdrum existence of normal life.

Now, a star opera singer has sounded a warning about the future of opera – and other pursuits which require human grey matter to be taken out for exercise.

ALSO READ: Pope Leo warns AI could disrupt young minds’ grip on reality

Latvian mezzo-soprano Elina Garanca says digital media is reducing people’s attention spans to the detriment of classical music – part of what she calls the platforms’ “irritating” impact on society, which she is hopeful will be reversed.

“Society has also changed. Nowadays, nobody has time for a movie and instead wants a 45-minute Netflix series, so they can move on,” she said.

“People are overcharged with information, so to sit down without your phone and concentrate for one-and-a-half hours, following the text, music, emotions, the story is a big task on an emotional and intellectual level.”

While we don’t think many of us will rush out to an opera, we do think Garanca’s warning about the dumbing-down of society should be taken seriously.

NOW READ: How children may gain or lose with AI