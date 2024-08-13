‘Action was implemented’: SANParks after tourist driver’s SUV hit on lion at Kruger National Park

South African National Parks (SANParks) says at this stage no action can be taken against the driver who pumped into a lioness at the Kruger National Park.

In a video shared on social media, an SUV is seen bumping a lioness on a road inside the national park.

Following the viral video, an outcry by X users called for SANParks to take action against the driver. SANParks shared a tweet on Monday thanking followers for reporting the incident.

Please note that the incident of a vehicle bumping a lioness at a sighting in #KrugerNationalPark has been dealt with. Action was implemented as soon as we were alerted of the incident. Thank you for reporting the matter to us. August 12, 2024

‘More information required’

Speaking to The Citizen on Tuesday, SANPark said it will not be pursuing further actions against the vehicle’s driver at this stage. It says the decision is based on the driver being a tourist and lack of information that would enable the park to take further steps.

“The vehicle registration numbers are on our system and if they return to the park, we will speak to the owner to get his side of the story,” said Kruger National Park spokesperson Ike Phaahla.

SANParks also called for anyone who witnessed the incident or has more information to come forward.

“It is important for the public to be given a fuller video to help everyone understand why the tourist behaved in that manner,” he concluded.

Woman kills cheetah with vehicle

In similar events, back in 2021, a 51-year-old woman killed a cheetah when she ran over it with her vehicle. SANParks confirmed the incident in a statement posted on social media.

“Details are still sketchy at this stage as to what exactly happened, but Vlakteplaas Rangers attended to the scene of the accident”.

According to the statement, the suspect was arrested and handed over to the police. She faced charges related to the National Environmental Management Act for protected areas.

“This is an accident which unfortunately ended the life of an endangered species,” said Phaahla.

The park continues to face serious problems in terms of visitors speeding and littering, especially during peak seasons.