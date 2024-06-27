Dreams become nightmares

Lo and behold, the DA’s true intentions rear its ugly head. The same DA was once instrumental in the Multi-Party Charter, now abandoned.

Party leaders pose for a picture as the Multi-Party Charter explains their approach to ending rolling blackouts to the media at the Kelvin Power Station in Zuurfontein, 28 February 2024. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Here’s the thing about electioneering: we are sold dreams.

We pin our hopes for better days on those dreams – the rainbows and unicorns that are sold to us – and then we wake up from our slumber to a reality so harsh that we find ourselves waiting for the next elections, barely a month after the ones that have mapped our current reality.

The public always accept that the governing party is ready to sell us dreams and lie beyond reproach. The very same lies we traded for our votes would even be sold to us by the opposition.

WATCH: ‘DA created impression only it can solve SA’s problems’ − SACP

When opposition parties can only attack and not provide a manifesto that shouts “Rescue South Africa”, we are living the results of wasteful expenditure.

That bloated number of ministerial portfolios are part of the reason we are unable to simply catch our breaths… Lo and behold, the DA’s true intentions rear its ugly head.

The same DA was once instrumental in the moonshot pact that said of itself: “Anchored by a strong and experienced DA, the Multi-Party Charter presents a viable pathway to a new national government.”

Today, having abandoned the principles of that pact, they are willing to accept positions of bloated Cabinet; they would like a fat slice of the pie, together with the deputy ministers they previously deemed a waste of money.

Oh, how the bird sings a different tune depending on the position of the sun. The interest of the DA has never been South Africa, but more about a rise to power.

WATCH: ‘ANC not responding to demands of DA’ – Mokonyane

What they will do with the absolute power, once attained, now more than ever, becomes questionable. They told us to imagine… “imagine no water shedding”, “imagine no load shedding” and “imagine 300 000 jobs”.

But they forgot to remind the gullible to imagine that this very party accused of being chronically mischievous in its principals of conduct would hold an entire country hostage, holding their votes garnered in good faith as carrots to further rise to power.

The idea of cohesive governance seems bleak. The national unity we have been told about starts on shaky ground; the teething stages are problematic – what more in the next five years?

This speaks of a volatile time in governance; the people of South Africa the last to be considered.

And in everything, oddly enough, the EFF are the only ones who remained true to their guns – for now. Who can we trust, because in real time, we are watching power corrupting?